The organizers of the World Economic Forum in Davos announced the personal participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in one of the events on January 16.

The European Pravda website shared the relevant information.

It is noted that Zelenskyy will personally deliver a special speech at the panel "Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World."

The executive director of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and the president of the WEF, Borge Brende, will take part in the panel together with him.