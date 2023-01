The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company agreed on the reservation of additional volumes of natural gas necessary for the completion of the heating season.

Oleksii Chernyshov, chairman of the board of Naftogaz, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the World Economic Forum, I had constructive meetings with international institutions and leading energy companies. As a result of these and previous agreements, we have the following news: we have agreed with the EBRD on financing mechanisms for the purchase of additional volumes of natural gas needed by Ukraine; with our Western partners - the EBRD, Norway, the USA, Germany, France, Canada and the United Kingdom - about financing the purchase; with leading oil and gas companies - about reserving the necessary volumes," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed with Norway's largest oil and gas company Equinor on the purchase of 350 million cubic meters of natural gas, as well as the purchase of 100 million cubic meters of natural gas from other sellers.