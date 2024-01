President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not have broad steps forward at the front because of the fact that russia controls the sky.

He said this at a press conference for the media following his visit to the Republic of Latvia.

"The situation at the front is very difficult. We don't have enough weapons. And if the russians didn't control the air, and we had enough air defenses, enough systems - we would simply destroy their aircraft. We tried - it works. When you destroy them in sky, you are moving forward. There are no broad steps forward in Ukraine, because they control the sky... If we unblock the sky, Ukraine will move forward, if we do not unblock the sky, we will be where we are now," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that russia did not occupy a single large city during the year, despite the narratives it spreads.

"Why isn't there a single big city? Because the people stayed there. Yes, they kill our citizens, with artillery or S-300. But they cannot completely destroy the city, because they are really afraid that it will be another Bucha. Another genocide. Because Bucha was a genocide. And Mariupol was a genocide. Now they don't want to be so "wrong". In their opinion, "wrong". This is their statement. Therefore, we understand that they are hitting the cities so that people run. To after that, destroy everything and come in. That's why they had a bad year - they couldn't occupy a single city," he emphasized.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, russia will prepare counter-offensive actions.

"Understanding that a person is preparing for the elections, it is roughly clear that they want some tactical victories, small especially before, and prepare for something global or massive after," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics in Riga that enduring 2024 for Ukraine means not allowing the war to freeze and not giving russia the opportunity to become powerful again.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that if the aggressor state of russia cannot control the sky and attack Ukraine from the air, it will lose its power.