President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a final press conference on Tuesday, December 19.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of mass media is limited: 1 correspondent, 1 operator, 1 photographer can be accredited from one mass media.

Accreditation of mass media representatives is carried out until 04:00 p.m. on December 18.

The time and place of the event will be notified in the accreditation confirmation letter.