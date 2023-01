During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vitali Klitschko met with the Minister of Development of International Cooperation and Trade of Sweden Johan Forssell. It was about military aid to Ukraine, Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.

"Spoke about arms assistance during a meeting in Davos with Sweden's Minister of Development of International Cooperation and Trade, Johan Forssell. The Minister said that Sweden plans to transfer Archer self-propelled guns and NLAW anti-tank systems to Ukraine soon," Vitali Klitschko noted.

Earlier it was reported that Vitali Klitschko met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso and EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink at the Forum in Davos regarding further assistance to Kyiv. In particular, in the modernization of the city's thermal power complex and the construction of a new emergency hospital on the right bank of the capital.

Klitschko also met with the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and presented him with the "Honorary Citizen of Kyiv" award.