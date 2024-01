Moldovan President Maia Sandu, after a new missile attack by the aggressor country of russia on Ukrainian cities, stressed the decisiveness of continuous international support for Ukraine.

Sandu wrote about this on her Twitter (X).

“As 2024 begins, Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities continue, causing death and destruction. Moldova strongly condemns this aggression and stands firmly with Ukraine. Unabated international support is crucial for Ukrainians to defend their sovereignty and people,” Sandu said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a woman was killed as a result of a morning missile attack by russians. It is known about 2 people killed and 43 wounded as a result of a missile strike on a house in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, as a result of the morning russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, 52 wounded are known.