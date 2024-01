New Year's celebrations over, West must act immediately - Latvian President on russian attack on Ukraine

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics emphasized the need to immediately provide assistance to Ukraine.

This is how he commented on today's massive attack by russian terrorists on his Twitter (X).

Rinkevics noted the work of Ukrainian air defense, but added that Ukraine needs more help.

"Another set of brutal russian air strikes against Kyiv this morning, innocent civilians again being victims of russian terrorism. Ukrainian air defense works well, but Ukraine must get more help. New Year’s celebrations are over, and the West must get serious and act now," the Latvian President emphasized.

We will remind you that after the new russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, emphasized the importance of continuous international support for Ukraine.

In addition, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky accused russia of hypocrisy after the massive missile attack on Ukraine and assured that there will be no withdrawal of support for Ukrainians, as the russian federation hopes.