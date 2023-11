President of Moldova Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union and strengthening of regional security.

Sandu announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Arrived in Kyiv for meetings with Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles Michel. On our agenda: discussing next steps in EU accession of Moldova and Ukraine, enhancing regional security, and EU’s continued support of reforms and development in our countries,” she wrote.

Sandu noted that she arrived in Kyiv on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, when it is 10 years since the beginning of the Euromaidan, a defining moment for Ukraine's European path.

She reported that together with Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska, she honored the memory of activists who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity - those who fought for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Office of the President reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska, together with Maia Sandu, installed lamps to the cross on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since 2014, November 21 has been celebrated as the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine. This is a public holiday established in honor of the beginning of two significant events in recent Ukrainian history on this day - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.