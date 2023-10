In Moldova, they said that Kobolev lied when he said that he was adviser to President Sandu - media

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, who is currently in Ukraine under investigation, advises the authorities of Moldova on energy issues, but is not an adviser to President Maia Sandu, as he stated.

The Administration of the President of Moldova informed European Pravda about this.

It was noted there that Kobolev, on the recommendation of the European Commission, "provided free consultations to the authorities of Chisinau during the energy crisis of 2021-2022", when no criminal case was initiated against him.

"Currently, Kobolev continues to advise the Ministry of Energy of Moldova regarding the audit of the debt of Moldovagaz, based on his experience in the legal victory of Naftogaz over the russian giant Gazprom in the Stockholm Arbitration Court, thanks to which Ukraine reimbursed USD 4.6 billion," Sandu's administration reported.

They emphasized that Kobolev is not an official adviser to the President of Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev announced in court that he became an adviser to the President of Moldova.

Kobolev is suspected of paying himself USD 10 million in bonuses.