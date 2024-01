Missile attack on Kharkiv. Regional Military Administration tells about condition of 47 victims and showed des

It became known that as a result of the russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv, 47 people were injured, 16 were taken to hospitals.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told about the wounded.

"Currently, 47 people are known to have been injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on the center of Kharkiv. 16 people were taken to hospitals, 2 of them - children and two adults - are receiving outpatient treatment," the message reads.

It is indicated that 12 hospitalized victims have fragmentary injuries of limbs, trunk, face, head of various degrees of severity. Three patients are in serious condition, 9 are in moderate and mild condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, multi-apartment residential buildings, commercial buildings, shops, cafes, pharmacies, citizens' cars, etc. were damaged.

Kharkiv rescuers showed how they get people out of a destroyed building.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv in the morning of January 2 increased to two. It is known about 43 wounded.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that on January 2, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 72 of the 99 missiles of various types that the aggressor country of russia launched over Ukraine.