Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) and in cooperation with the leadership of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC, eliminated the scheme of appropriation of budget funds during the procurement of components for combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This concerns power amplification modules of on-board radar systems on Ukrainian Su-27 fighters.

"According to the investigation, the director of one of the defense enterprises of Ukraine, together with accomplices, tried to steal almost 4 million budget hryvnias for the purchase of relevant aircraft equipment. It was for this amount that he entered into an agreement with an affiliated commercial structure to purchase an aviation module. However, the dealers supplied faulty components to the state-owned enterprise," the report said.

It is noted that the head of the defense enterprise ordered to take on the balance of defective products and pay.

To do this, the official signed accounting documents for the acceptance of faulty property.

On their basis, the defense company transferred the first part of the payment to merchants in the amount of UAH 1.9 million.

In the future, the participants of the scheme planned to withdraw this money into the shadows through controlled firms, prepare and distribute it among themselves.

However, law enforcement officers timely exposed the transaction.

After that, the entire amount of the contract in the amount of UAH 3.9 million was seized and thereby attempts to assign them were blocked.

Currently, the ex-director of the state-owned enterprise, the head of the supplier firm and their two accomplices have already been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of office); Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The attackers face up to 12 years in prison.

