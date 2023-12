Yanukovych and Azarov should prepare: collaborator Tsariov named following "priority targets" of Ukrainian spe

Collaborator and ex-MP Oleh Tsariov believes that after the murder of the traitor Illia Kyva in russia, the next targets of the Ukrainian special services are former president Viktor Yanukovych, godfather of the russian aggressor Viktor Medvedchuk, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo and ex-prime minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in addition to him, this list includes Yanukovych, Medvedchuk, Saldo, and Azarov.

He also believes that others who are not included in this list of priority targets should not relax.

In particular, in his opinion, everyone who is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine should not relax.

He reminded that the "premium" list includes 8 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tsariov commented on the liquidation of Illia Kyva and called on russians not to recall the "russophobic" past of the deceased. On December 6, the propaganda media reported the death of the traitor Illia Kyva. The Investigative Committee of the russian federation confirmed the death of Illia Kyva. He was shot with a firearm.

At the end of October this year, there was also an attempt to eliminate Tsariov. But, despite the injury, he survived.