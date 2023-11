The Swedish Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed that the state handed over to Ukraine a batch of Archer self-propelled artillery installations in the amount of 8 units.

This was reported by the Swedish TV channel SVT with reference to the Minister of Defense of Sweden Pal Jonson on November 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Defense, eight units of self-propelled artillery units were delivered to Ukraine in accordance with Sweden's decision on military assistance in January 2023.

"This is of course important for Ukrainians because the Archer system has good mobility and good accuracy," Jonson added.

Archer is a self-propelled gun mount with eight-meter gun barrels mounted on trucks.

It is able to move quickly, shoot quickly and has great accuracy.

Jonson had previously noted that Archer's ability to engage enemy artillery systems deep in the rear made this gun mount unique.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March it became known that the Swedish government decided to transfer eight Archer self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine.

It was noted that Ukraine will receive installations only a few months after they are equipped with computers for fire control and training of self-propelled guns calculations will be held.

It was also assumed that a logistics hub would be created along with Ukraine to maintain and repair the installations.

As of March 2023, Sweden had 48 Archer units, of which 24 were used by the Swedish Armed Forces and the remaining 24 were in storage.