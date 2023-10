Sweden announces new package of military aid to Ukraine. What it will include

The Swedish government has approved the allocation of the 14th military aid package to Ukraine. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson stated this at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

The cost of the aid package is SEK 2.2 billion - EUR 143 million. The bulk of the package is ammunition, but it also included spare parts for armored vehicles. Sweden will also provide communication means and infantry equipment.

Johnson noted that the package consists of materials that Ukrainians asked for. "This should be seen as an expression of Sweden's commitment to long-term support for Ukraine," the Swedish minister said.

In addition, he said that the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration were instructed to study the possibility of donating or exporting Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

"The government has decided to assign... to assess the conditions under which Sweden can contribute in the field of combat aircraft. We can do this by expanding our participation in the F-16 coalition or by donating or exporting the Gripen system," Jonson said.

It is expected that the assessment will be ready by November 6.

Recall that Ukraine and Sweden will begin negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Stridsvagn 122 tanks with trained Ukrainian crews arrived in Ukraine from Sweden.