Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters - media

The Swedish government will instruct the Armed Forces to study the possibility of transferring Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

Reuters reported this with reference to Swedish Public Radio (SR).

"The Swedish government is considering donating Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russia,” Swedish public radio (SR) reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources

It is noted that the government wants to know, among other things, how the transfer will affect Sweden's defense capability and how quickly the country will be able to get new Gripen fighters.

So, according to the report, the government may formally ask the Armed Forces to officially consider this issue on Thursday.

Besides, according to SR, Ukraine hopes to receive one division of Gripen jets made by Swedish Saab, that is, 16-18 aircraft.

Earlier it was reported that Sweden does not intend to transfer fourth-generation JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine, since the country itself needs combat aviation to ensure its own safety.

Recall, on August 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian pilots began familiarization training on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters.