The Swedish government has decided to transfer 8 Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Johnson, Dagens Nyheter reports.

"They will give the Ukrainians the opportunity to disable Russian artillery systems," the statement said.

According to additional budget amendments submitted to parliament, the government is also requesting the transfer of 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Together, the 8 artillery pieces and 10 tanks are valued at more than SEK 6 billion (approximately EUR 537,329,544 million). This is money that the Armed Forces must receive during 2024-2026 to be able to replace what will be transferred to Ukraine.

"You can say that the Archer system is a sniper rifle, not a shotgun. It is the ability to deliver ultra-deep strikes against the enemy's artillery system that makes the Archer unique," Johnson added.

Ukraine will receive the systems in just a few months, fire control computers will be installed on them, Ukrainian personnel will be trained, and a logistics hub for maintenance and repair will be created near Ukraine. Ukraine is believed to be able to use 6 of the 8 units simultaneously on the battlefield, as two must be kept in reserve to be able to pick up spare parts.

Sweden currently has 48 Archer units, of which 24 are used by the Swedish Armed Forces. The other 24 are in storage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sweden will soon hand over Archer self-propelled artillery systems and other military equipment to Ukraine.