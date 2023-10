Russia is training a new generation of patriotically motivated hackers and recruiting more and more recruits to attack in cyberspace. This is stated in the message of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (State Special Communications Service) in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is attracting an increasing number of new people for attacks in cyberspace, in particular, young people. Western materials are used for their training, preparing a new generation of patriotically motivated hackers who in the future can easily become subjects of cyber threats or operators of ransomware," the message says.

The State Special Communications Service has prepared an analytical report on russian cyber operations, which examines threats from hostile hacker groups.

Thus, experts of the State Special Communications Service predict an increase in the number of sophisticated attacks on supply chains. Companies that develop software for critical infrastructure and the military will be exposed to active, targeted cyberattacks in the long term.

The State Special Communications Service predicts that the adversary is likely to use more complex attacks and tools, including the development and deployment of highly sophisticated malware that has a wider distribution and is capable of attacking multiple operating systems.

The authority notes that the increasing sophistication of attacks underscores the need for continuous improvement of organizations' defenses in order to stay ahead of growing threats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the State Special Communications Service reported a cyberattack on a critical energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine.

In August, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that hackers from russian intelligence tried to break into the operational planning system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.