It cannot be ruled out that the large anti-mine ship Vladimir Kozitsky blew up on a russian mine in Sevastopol. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Such "regret" in the russian performance cannot be ruled out, because I will remind you, even from the experience of how they set up mine-explosive barriers on the left bank, and then carelessly blew up the Kakhovka HEPP and made life difficult for themselves by scattering with large water those mines that prepared for the Defense Forces. Yes, punishment not only from heaven, but also from sea will befall those who scattered mines in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a sea mine exploded near the coast of the Romanian resort.

Ukraine, together with NATO countries, is preparing to demine the Black Sea.