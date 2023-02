Russia carries out more than 10 cyberattacks on Ukraine every day.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, said this in an interview with the Independent.

He noted that Ukraine is struggling with an increase in the number of cyberattacks by the Russian Federation.

Maliuk said that in 2020, the SSU recorded 800 cyberattacks, and in 2021 - about 2,000. But after a full-scale invasion, more than 4,500 of them were recorded.

According to him, it is about different types of attacks, sometimes really massive, and sometimes quite subtle.

"Currently, Russia carries out an average of more than 10 cyberattacks every day... Their goals are different: state resources, critical infrastructure objects, etc. But we are successfully countering the enemy in cyberspace as well," the head of the SSU said.

We will remind you that on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Vasyl Maliuk as the full-fledged head of the Security Service of Ukraine, without the prefix acting.

In addition, Russia carries out numerous cyberattacks on energy facilities of Ukraine in order to cause a maximum "blackout".

On October 28, cyberattacks were carried out on the parliaments of Poland and Slovakia, including from Russia.