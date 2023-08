Security Service cyber fighters blocked attempts by Russian military intelligence to gain access to the combat data exchange system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the materials of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of complex measures, illegal actions of Russian hackers who tried to penetrate Ukrainian military networks and organize intelligence collection were exposed and blocked.

The fast reaction of the SSU prevented the Russian special services from accessing sensitive information regarding the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, locations and the movement of the Defense Forces, their technical support, etc.

Defense cyber operation was carried out in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Since the first days of a full-scale war, we have been repelling cyber attacks by Russian special services that are trying to hack our military management system and beyond. The operation carried out by us now is the cyber force of our troops," said Illia Vitiuk, head of the SSU Cybersecurity Department.

According to him, the responsibility for cyberattacks lies with the hacker group Sandworm, which is controlled by Russian military intelligence.

As a result of the investigation, the SSU cyber fighters established that for the spread of "viruses" in the system, the enemy made the main "bet" on the capture of Ukrainian tablets on the battlefield.

In the future, they planned to use the accesses and programs available on these devices to penetrate the system.

In total, the Security Service found almost 10 enemy spyware programs that were designed to extract information from the system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, hackers from North Korea hacked into the leading manufacturer of missiles of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking in three front directions.