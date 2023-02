Ukrainian hackers have hacked a cybersecurity briefing organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry for African countries and accused Russia of terrorism and conducting a colonial war, and then sang the anthem of Ukraine.

A video of the briefing was transmitted to Guildhall by a source in the Ukrainian intelligence community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation organized a cybersecurity briefing for African officials in order to involve them in cooperation. However, during the briefing, some of its participants began to accuse Russia of terrorism, conducting a colonial war against Ukraine and trying to use African countries for their own purposes. One of the participants even decided to sing the anthem of Ukraine.

Obviously, the briefing was hacked by Ukrainian hackers, which indicates a low level of cybersecurity in the Russian Foreign Ministry system.