Switching to winter time, fines for drivers and military registration for women. What will change from October

A number of changes await Ukrainians from October 1. So, in October, Ukraine switches to winter time, also an important public holiday will be celebrated on a different date, and some categories of women must register for the military service. What changes will take place in the country in October, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Military registration for women:

In Ukraine, military registration of women has been introduced from October 1 for all medical professionals: doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, dentists. Both women working in medical positions and holders of a medical specialty will have to register with the military commissariats, even if they have never worked in the profession.

Military registration for women in Ukraine has always been in effect, but from October 1, 2023, for non-appearance at the military commissariat, those women liable for military service will now be subject to the same fine as for men. Fines are also provided for managers of enterprises where there are unregistered female medical professionals.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the mobilization of women will not take place from October 1. Military registration is needed only to update information, not to draft women to the front.

It is not yet known whether women will be released abroad after registration. There are no restrictions on the departure of women from Ukraine yet, but they may appear in the future, because the law does not distinguish between those liable for military service women and men.

Switching to winter time:

Every year in October, Ukraine switches to winter time. The time is moved back one hour.

Clocks will be changed to winter time in 2023 on Sunday, October 29. At 4:00 a.m., the hands of the clock move to 3:00 a.m. In modern technology, the transition is carried out automatically.

Celebration of Defenders of Ukraine Day:

On October 1, Ukrainians will celebrate Defenders of Ukraine Day 2023 - the most important public holiday during a full-scale war.

Previously, the Day of Defenders was celebrated on October 14, on the day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God. However, on September 1, 2023, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) switched to a new church calendar, in which all church holidays come 13 days earlier. The Intercession is now celebrated on October 1, and together with it, the date of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine was moved.

Turning on headlights and new rules for drivers:

According to traffic rules, from October 1 to May 1, drivers of all mechanical vehicles outside the city must turn on daytime running lights or dipped headlights.

Importantly! During the daylight hours, but in conditions of insufficient visibility, the driver can turn on the fog lights instead of the dipped headlights.

The driver will be prosecuted for violating traffic rules. The purpose of such a requirement to turn on the lights is not to put yourself and other road users at risk during the autumn-winter period.

In addition, fines for traffic violations will be introduced in October. Therefore, the amount of fines will be larger, and in case of non-payment of the fine, the driver will be deprived of driving license.

A driver can pay UAH 40,000 for an offense - this is the largest fine.

A fine of UAH 20,400 will be imposed on those drivers who continued to drive a vehicle after being deprived of this right by a court decision.

And if this violation is committed twice, the fine is doubled.

It will be prohibited to drive a car for a period from 5 to 7 years due to offenses: creating an emergency situation (up to 1 year), leaving the scene of an accident (up to 2 years), driving while intoxicated, etc.

Fines for individual-entrepreneurs:

In Ukraine, individual-entrepreneurs of 2-4 groups, which receive payment for services not only by requisites, are obliged to use a cash register. Fines are provided for work without a cash register, but from October 1, 2023, they will be significantly reduced.

"Law 3219 significantly reduced the amount of penalties (financial sanctions) for individual-entrepreneurs that pay a single tax, from 100-150% to 25-50% of the value of goods (works, services) sold in violation," the State Tax Service explains.

However, the amount of fines for operating without a cash register will not be reduced for individual-entrepreneurs that sell excisable and complex household goods, medicines, medical goods and jewelry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average monthly temperature in October 2023 in Ukraine is forecast to be between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius. This is 1-1.5 degrees higher than normal.