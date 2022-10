Today, October 14, Ukraine celebrates the feasts of the Protection of the Holy Mother of God, the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks, and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

On October 14, 2014, the Day of the Defender of Ukraine was established with the decree of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, the decree of 2009, according to which February 23 was celebrated as Defender of the Fatherland Day, was canceled.

On March 5, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine declared October 14 a holiday. However, this year this day will be a working day, because Ukraine is currently under martial law.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrposhta postal services company will issue today, October 14, a new block of stamps dedicated to defenders of Ukraine. The block Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be charitable, and the proceeds from the sale will go to help the army.