Women's military records. Health Ministry explains what changes will happen for female medics from October 1

The Ministry of Health explained what changes will happen for female medics liable for military service from October 1. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry notes that all women aged 18 to 60 years who have medical or pharmaceutical education or work in the following specialties: doctor, dentist, obstetrician, nurse, pharmacist, scientific employee, head of units in healthcare, etc., should already be on military records.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that this norm is not new and has been in effect since 1992, so most female medics and female pharmacists are already put on military records.

Since January 2023, women studying for medical or pharmaceutical specialties are put on military records immediately after graduation. The educational institution 2 months before the completion of training submits lists of female graduates to the territorial recruitment and social support centers (military registration and enlistment offices).

What will change from October 1?

From October 1, 2023, all female medics and female pharmacists who were not there for certain reasons should be put on military records.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that military registration is not equal to mobilization, the records are necessary only to summarize data on the existing reserve of medics in the state.

In order to enter military registration, women who have a medical or pharmaceutical specialty will have 3 years - until December 31, 2026, that is, every woman of the above specialty who is still not on military registration should become one within the next 3 years - until December 31, 2026.

What will happen to employment?

By December 31, 2026, women with medical and pharmaceutical education will be able to work without providing a military ticket. However, when hiring women, they should warn that the enterprise will be obliged to report it to a military registration and enlistment office. Next, the woman must independently arrive at the military registration and enlistment office for military registration.

How about going abroad?

The Ministry of Health notes that female medics and female pharmacists can freely travel abroad.

Starting from October 1, 2023, there will be no changes in the conditions of traveling abroad for women. Every woman with medical and pharmaceutical education can freely cross the state border, regardless of whether she is military registered or not. Currently, restrictions apply only to certain categories of government employees and officials who hold certain positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada made military registration of women without a profession related to medical activities voluntary.

According to the law, women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty, defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and are fit for military service for health and age reasons, at their own request can be taken on military records.

Women who are fit for military service due to health and age and have graduated from institutions of professional (vocational), professional pre-higher or higher education and received a medical or pharmaceutical specialty are subject to military registration of those liable for military service.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.