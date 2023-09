The terrorist country russia removed from the two Kuril Islands the missile systems located there, according to an analysis of satellite images. More frequent attacks by Ukrainian drones on objects inside russia may force it to transfer air defense equipment from other regions to protect objects in border regions, military experts say.

Yu Koizumi, a lecturer at the University of Tokyo, analyzed satellite images of the Etorofu and Kunashiri islands taken by Maxar Technologies. In 2020, russia placed on these islands, the belonging of which Japan denies, missile systems S-300V4 - in Etorofu's Hitokappu Bay, known as Kasatka Bay in russia, and near Kunashiri's central settlement of Furukamappu, known as Yuzhno-Kurilsk in russia. Pictures from September 2022 show transport launchers with missiles, radars and other equipment. Now, according to Koizumi, they are not there, according to the Japanese national daily The Mainichi.

The complexes could be moved to the western regions of russia for use during the war in Ukraine, Koizumi said. He also believes that old tanks and howitzers that were previously in the warehouses of southern Sakhalin were sent to Ukraine.