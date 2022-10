The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia should bear responsibility for violating the sovereign borders of Ukraine and other countries of the world, including Japan.

This is stated in the authority’s comment to the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which recognized the Northern territories of Japan as occupied by Russia.

"Russia, as an aggressor country, must bear full responsibility for its actions in violation of the sovereign borders of Ukraine and other countries of the world," it reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs consistently emphasizes that in today's world there is no place for the use of force to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country in the world, contrary to international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy by decree recognized the Northern territories of Japan as occupied by Russia.

On Friday, the Verkhovna Rada recognized that Russia occupied Japan's Northern territories.

The Northern Territories (accepted name in Japan), or the Southern Kurils (accepted name in Russia) is a conventional designation of the southern group of islands of the Kuril Archipelago.

The dispute over the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands between Russia and Japan has not been settled since the end of World War II.

After the war, all the Kuril Islands were "included" in the USSR, but Japan disputes the ownership of the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islands, considering them to be an occupied part of the country.