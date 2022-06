U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes the supply of longer-range missile systems.

He announced this at a joint press conference with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, June 1, Ukrainian News Agency reported.

"This morning, President Biden announced a large new aid package to arm Ukraine with additional capabilities - exactly what they need to defend against Russian aggression. This includes better missile systems so they can hit key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine from long distances," he said.

According to media reports, it concerns a package of USD 700 million, which includes highly mobile artillery missile systems.

At the same time, it is noted that Ukraine has given guarantees to Washington that it will not use Western weapons to attack objects on the territory of Russia.

In addition, the aid package includes radar systems, Javelin missiles, anti-tank weapons, helicopters, tactical vehicles and various types of ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States will give Ukraine missile systems with a range of up to 80 km.

The Kremlin said that Ukraine is in no hurry to resume negotiations due to the supply of American weapons.