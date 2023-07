US buys from Taiwan decommissioned Hawk air defense systems to transfer them to Ukraine - media

The United States intends to buy from Taiwan anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) MIM-23 Hawk, which were in service with the island by the end of June this year. According to open sources, 50 launchers were in service with the Taiwanese military.

The China News reports this, citing its own sources.

According to the publication, in the package of military assistance to Ukraine, which the United States announced on June 9, in addition to missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, Hawk air defense systems, bought from Taiwan, will also be provided.

The source of the publication said that it concerns the Hawk complexes of the Phase III modification, which the armed forces of the island country wrote off at the end of June.

The publication sent a request to the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan regarding the above information, but the Ministry rejected it, stressing that "the elimination of military weapons systems is carried out in accordance with the regulations."

According to Taiwan Air Force statistics, Hawk Phase III SAMs were deployed in 41 major exercises. They made 324 combat launches, showing 90.4% target interception efficiency.

MIM-23 Hawk is an American medium-range military anti-aircraft missile system developed by Northrop (now part of Northrop Grumman) and Raytheon Technologies.

The complex was adopted in 1959, becoming one of the world's first semi-active radar guided anti-aircraft missile systems.

As of 2023, Hawk SAMs continue to be operated by armies of more than 10 countries around the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022 it became known that Spain would transfer four Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine.

Later in Madrid, they announced that Ukraine would receive two more Hawk air defense systems in addition to the previously delivered four complexes.

We also reported that in early June, the United States announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include Hawk air defense systems and missiles to them.