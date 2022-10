The Russian occupiers have reloaded missile systems on their ships in the Black Sea, there is a possibility that Russian war criminals are preparing to launch a new series of missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim warned about this on his Telegram channel.

He urged all Ukrainians not to ignore the air raid alarm due to the threat of new missile attacks by Russians.

"More strikes are possible, so watch for air raid alarms, do not neglect your safety," he said.

The Head of the Military Administration also called on residents of the region to help save energy due to peak energy consumption from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He noted that this is important because Ukraine has a single electricity system, so you need to help regions that have problems with power plants due to missile attacks.

"I appeal to everyone, in particular, the Mykolaiv Region. We need to limit electricity consumption during peak hours - from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. We need to help other regions, because this is a single system," he emphasized.

Kim also added that local authorities plan to reduce electricity consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that as a result of Russian missile strikes as of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and Kyiv were damaged, part of the regions were de-energized.