They would like to offer Ukraine to give up the occupied territories in exchange for NATO or EU membership - W

A number of officials from the USA and European countries are offering Ukraine to cede captured territories to the aggressor country of russia in exchange for the country's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Columnist Marcus Walker wrote about this for The Wall Street Journal.

The article states that Western countries are afraid that the war until the complete victory of Ukraine may drag on for many years and will have great costs and risks.

Some officials in private conversations believe that Ukraine should be offered to give up territories occupied by russia in exchange for membership in NATO or the European Union.

Also, a number of officials offer Ukraine long-term military and economic aid in exchange for giving up captured territories.

The columnist writes that such conversations explain the desire of the West to contain the conflict and the uncertainty that the voters will be able to maintain the current level of support for Ukraine for a long time.

In addition, Western officials are not sure that Ukraine will be able to completely recapture the lost territories and push russian troops beyond the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of this week, the Chief of Staff of NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen stated that Ukraine could give up the occupied territories in exchange for membership in the alliance.

Later, the USA commented on the talks about the possible accession of Ukraine to NATO in exchange for the occupied territories. In Washington, they said that this information is not true.

We also reported that in June, African countries offered russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in exchange for easing international sanctions.