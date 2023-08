Transfer of war to other generations. President’s Office comments on idea of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange

Granting Ukraine membership in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) in exchange for territorial concessions will encourage Russian military aggression and transfer the war to other generations of Ukrainians.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, commented on conversations about Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for the territories seized by the Russian Federation.

"Swap territory for NATO umbrella? Weird. That is, deliberately go for the loss of democracy, the encouragement of a global criminal, the conservation of the Russian regime, the destruction of international law and the mandatory transfer of war to other generations. For why should Russia, without losing, voluntarily abandon provocations, hybrids, and traditional behavior?" Podoliak wrote.

According to him, the war should end only with the military defeat of Russia. Otherwise, the political regime in the country will not change and war criminals will not be punished.

The adviser to the head of the President’s Office emphasized that attempts to preserve the world order by establishing "bad peace" will bring only dishonor and a new war to the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Tuesday, August 15, Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, said that Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance in exchange for the territories seized by Russia.

At the same time, he stressed that such a decision should be made exclusively by the authorities of Ukraine.

Recall that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also commented on the words of Jenssen, calling them unacceptable and playing into Russia's hands.