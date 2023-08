Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, has admitted that Ukraine could become a member of the Alliance if it gave up part of its territory, but stressed that this decision should be made only by Kyiv.

European Pravda reports this with reference to VG.

According to Yens Stoltenberg’s Private Office Director, in the context of Ukraine's possible membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, "it is important that we discuss how to do this."

"I think a possible solution for Ukraine could be to abandon the territory and get NATO membership in return," he said.

Jenssen, however, stressed that it is Ukraine "that must decide when and on what terms it wants to negotiate."

In response to the VG clarification, he noted that discussions about the future status of Ukraine in the context of the Alliance after the war are already ongoing, and in them, in particular, options are given with Kyiv's rejection of part of the territory.

"I'm not saying that should be the case. But this may be a likely decision," explained NATO Secretary General’s Private Office Director.

