Denmark also confirms its intention to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced its agreement to transfer F-16 multipurpose fighters to Ukraine. Earlier today it became known that Kyiv will receive 42 aircraft from the Netherlands.

This is stated on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

"Denmark and the Netherlands will transfer F16 aircraft to Ukraine. These fighters have been requested by Ukraine for a long time and, in particular, will help it protect its airspace from russia's illegal aggression," the message reads.

The department's statement said that Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft after the following conditions are met:

availability of successfully selected, tested and trained Ukrainian personnel;

availability of necessary permits, infrastructure and logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Netherlands will transfer 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on August 18, it became known that the administration of the U.S. President gave the go-ahead for the provision of F-16s to Ukraine by Denmark and the Netherlands.

We also reported that the first group of Ukrainian pilots who began training on the F-16 will be able to enter combat no earlier than the summer of 2024.