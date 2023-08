The joint declaration of support for Ukraine before becoming a member of NATO has already been signed by 20 countries. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva announced this in Kyiv at a meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions accredited in Ukraine, the President’s Office reports.

According to him, all countries that supported the joint declaration or will join it in the future automatically become participants in the working group on guarantees.

"20 countries have already agreed on a joint declaration, we expect the participation of other states to achieve a sustainable and just peace," said Ihor Zhovkva.

He noted that the coordinators of the working group could be representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom, who were the first to begin negotiations on a bilateral agreement.

"Security guarantees in bilateral agreements can include not only the provision of weapons, long-range artillery, air defense systems and F-16 to Ukraine, but also the exchange of intelligence information, training of the Ukrainian military, countering cyber attacks, the development of Ukrainian industry, strengthening economic stability and recovery, bringing to justice all Russian war criminals," said the deputy head of the President’s Office.

Zhovkva added that a reliable security treaty is important not only for Ukraine to avoid a repeat of Russian aggression, but also for other states of Europe, Asia, Africa, which are under pressure from the Russian Federation.