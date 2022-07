During the massive shelling of Mykolaiv this night, the Hero of Ukraine and the famous businessman, owner of the largest grain trading company Nibulon, Oleksii Vadaturskyi, was killed.

Politician Taras Batenko announced this on Facebook.

At that, it is indicated that Oleksii Vadaturskyi’s spouse was also killed.

"I offer my deepest condolences to my colleague, former parliamentarian Andrii Vadaturskyi, about the tragic death of his father and mother as a result of today's shelling of Mykolaiv. President of Nibulon, Hero of Ukraine Oleksii Vadaturskyi was a strong, indestructible person. Eternal memory!" Batenko wrote.

Earlier, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko announced the death of the businessman, but later deleted his post.

The death of the businessman is confirmed by the local publication News-N, referring to a source in the Mykolaiv City Council.

Details of the tragedy are not known yet.

Oleksii Vadaturskyi was born on September 8, 1947 in the village of Bendzary (Odesa region). He was a Ukrainian agricultural entrepreneur, Hero of Ukraine, director general of the Nibulon agricultural enterprise and vice president of the Ukrainian Grain Association from February 2005.

In 2021, Forbes estimated the businessman's fortune at USD 430 million, Vadaturskyi took 24th place in the ranking of the TOP-100 richest people in Ukraine.

Recall that the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, called today's shelling the heaviest for the entire time of the war. According to Senkevych, explosions in the city, including from cluster shells, began to sound from the beginning of the air raid siren, and fires broke out at the strike sites.