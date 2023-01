Due to attack on Kherson port, 2 foreign vessels damaged, oil products leaked into Dnieper River – Regional Mi

On Sunday, Russian occupiers shelled the port of Kherson, as a result of which two foreign ships were damaged and oil products leaked into the Dnieper River.

This was reported by the press service of the regional military administration.

"Recently, the Russian army attacked the port of Kherson. Two vessels belonging to foreign companies were damaged due to enemy shelling," the message says.

It is noted that a Russian projectile hit the hull and fuel storage area of one of the ships. Because of this, oil products leaked into the Dnieper.

"Currently, the ship's crew managed to localize the spill of oil products," the regional administration added.

As earlier reported, earlier it was reported that occupiers had shelled Kherson seven times. One person was killed and two more were injured.

In Kherson today, January 29, a hospital came under enemy fire. As a result of the blows, a nurse was wounded.