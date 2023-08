The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation said that on the night of August 1, Ukraine allegedly attacked patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet 340 km southwest of Sevastopol with naval drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov of the Black Sea Fleet, which are performing navigation control tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 km southwest of Sevastopol, with three unmanned marine boats," the message says.

The occupiers said that they allegedly repelled the attack and allegedly destroyed all three unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the ships of the Russian invaders "continue to fulfill their assigned tasks."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Nataliya Humeniuk stated that Russia is probably preparing an operation under a foreign flag in the Black Sea. This can be either an attack by a foreign ship, in which the Russian Federation will accuse Ukraine, or an attack from the deck of the ship itself, which will allegedly sail under a foreign flag.