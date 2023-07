Cruise ship from Russia will arrive in Georgia once again: supporters of Putin and war expected

On July 31, the Astoria Grande cruise ship will again arrive at the Georgian port of Batumi with tourists from the terrorist country of the Russian Federation, among whom the stars of the RU.TV channel are expected to perform on the ship's stage. This was reported by the Echo of the Caucasus portal.

Among the passengers of the Astoria Grande, which will arrive again in Batumi, a participant of the Za Rossiyu [For Russia] marathon in support of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, a supporter of the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the nomination of Putin to the presidency of the Russian Federation in 2018, and the former soloist of the band Hi-Fi Mitya Fomin, against which Ukraine imposed sanctions, is mentioned.

The Russian musical band Testosteron is also expected to be on the ship, which performed for servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the military hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in Nizhny Novgorod, as well as for the Semenivsky regiment in Moscow.

Another artist at the Astoria Grande will be the Belarusian Dmitry Koldun, who gave a concert in the so-called "DPR" in 2018 and supports the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation.

According to the schedule, the ship will leave Sochi on July 29. Its passengers can stay on the ship until its departure from Batumi and not cross the border of Georgia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Astoria Grande cruise ship, with Russian tourists on board, arrived in Batumi, Georgia. After that, local residents protested. They chanted "Russian ship, go f*** yourself" and "Abkhazia is Georgia", and also brought photographs depicting Abkhazia and the events of the August war.