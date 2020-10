SkyUp Airlines To Launch Flights From Zaporizhia To Batumi, Larnaca And Prague By September 2021

SkyUp Airlines intends to launch flights from Zaporizhia to Batumi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Prague (the Czech Republic) by September 2021.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, for the end of spring-summer 2021, we are planning to launch flights from Zaporizhia to Batumi, Larnaca and Prague," the statement reads.

The cost of tickets to Batumi starts from UAH 2,153, to Larnaca - from UAH 1,869, to Prague - from UAH 1,586.

Earlier it was reported that on October 19 a new terminal of the Zaporizhia airport was opened; the first flight, which was accepted at the terminal, was the regular flight Kyiv - Zaporizhia - Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp intends to launch flights from Kyiv to Cappadocia from December 27.

In September, SkyUp Airlines reduced passenger traffic by 0.3% to 168,300 passengers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources