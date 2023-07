Ukraine expelled Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Zakarashvili due to the abuse of imprisoned Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili by the Georgian authorities. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine Zakarashvili was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on July 4 to fulfill the order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed a strong protest in connection with the significant deterioration of the condition of Saakashvili, a citizen of Ukraine imprisoned in Georgia.

It was emphasized to the Georgian diplomat that this attitude towards Saakashvili is absolutely unacceptable, the Georgian authorities should stop abusing the citizen of Ukraine.

"In connection with this, the Ambassador of Georgia to Ukraine, Giorgi Zakarashvili, was invited to return to Tbilisi to conduct consultations in order to find ways to resolve the situation," the message reads.

The Ukrainian side emphasized its readiness to urgently discuss the issue of transporting Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment and care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, express a strong protest to him and offer to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital, he called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment and care.

Zelenskyy gave such an order after Saakashvili, who is in prison in Georgia, showed his condition online at a court hearing on July 3.