The Ukrainian Defense Forces took control of the main dominant heights around Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) and keep under fire the entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the town. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Bakhmut, for several days, our defenders have kept under fire the entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the town. This became possible due to the fact that in the process of moving forward, our troops took control of the main dominant heights around Bakhmut," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in Bakhmut the enemy is trapped, the town is taken under the fire control of the Defense Forces.