The defense forces advance on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut, and Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" operate in the town itself.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of the telethon.

"There are no urban intensive battles there (in Bakhmut - ed.), there are our sniper groups, some other units, which can be said something later. A massive onslaught continues on the southern and northern flanks around the town.

There we have an advance. When we verify it, gain a foothold - we will tell the details," he said.

According to Cherevatyi, the Defense Forces seized the initiative in the Bakhmut direction.

"If the enemy attacked us for 10 months, now we are pressing the enemy, but we are pressing with a completely opposite tactic - on the contrary, we use all the achievements of domestic and world military science, unmanned vehicles, reconnaissance, high-precision systems to destroy the enemy, penetrate passages in minefields. And step by step, without all-out effort actions that can lead to large losses, we are moving forward. And in principle, we carry out the task of attacking the enemy," Cherevatyi said.

The speaker also said that last week in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military almost daily took the invaders prisoner.

"The previous week was rich in capture, in fact, every day we took prisoners. This day is non exemplary - only one prisoner, but there were 8-10 prisoners per day. These are different types of units, both the regular enemy army and private company veterans, where there were people with a criminal past," Cherevatyi said.

According to him, prisoners are mostly people who are not highly educated and of low social status.

"We have not seen highly motivated or highly trained specialists among them," the speaker added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Bakhmut area.

Meanwhile, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russian command may decide to withdraw troops from the south of Ukraine to maintain the front line in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.