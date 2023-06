The defense forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk Region. Promotion in different areas is from 200 to 1,100 meters. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this on her Telegram account on Wednesday, June 7.

"In the Bakhmut direction, our troops went from defense to offensive. In the past day, we have advance in various sections of the Bakhmut direction from 200 to 1,100 meters. The enemy in this direction switched to defense, trying to hold their positions. At the moment, the enemy is collecting its reserves for this direction from the depths for protection," it was said.

Currently, the regular army of the Russian Federation is fighting, air assault detachments are involved, while Wagner PMC mercenaries remain in rear units in some places, Maliar informs. According to her, it is possible to successfully and for a long time keep the defense of the Bakhmut direction and go on the offensive, including thanks to the pre-prepared fortifications that were capitally built by the forces of our troops and local military administrations. Maliar noted that the epicenter of hostilities with the troops of the aggressor state of Russia remains the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupying troops of the aggressor state were losing ground near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

On June 5, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian defenders advanced in various areas in the Bakhmut direction and were able to recapture up to 1,600 meters of territory from the Russian occupiers.

Also on June 5, Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops were moving forward in the Bakhmut direction.