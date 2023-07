AFU making progress and moving forward. Syrskyi tells about situation in the Bakhmut direction

Ukrainian soldiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction and have success. In some places, the occupiers find themselves trapped.

This was stated by the Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi in his Telegram channel.

Syrskyi published a video in which you can see the work of a sniper of the Pryvyd [Ghost] group of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. The military eliminated the enemy with one shot from 1,200 meters.

Also, during the work of the sniper, the group was hunted by an enemy UAV, which was also shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - over 30 combat clashes took place during the day.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck 7 areas where the enemy's personnel are concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed 10 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Earlier, Syrskyi showed how Ukrainian defenders discovered and destroyed the place where the Russian occupiers were hiding their ammunition.

Also, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, believes that the unsuccessful rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin put an end to the history of the Wagner group.