Russian invaders reduced the intensity of attacks in the Bakhmut direction. This has been observed for the third day.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on Channel 24.

"For the third day in a row, the enemy is less active directly in attacks. During this day, only 2 combat clashes occurred, for the previous - three. But it continues to hit our positions with fire - 332 times it beat with barrel and rocket artillery on our positions. One air raid took place. 87 invaders were killed in the combat clashes, 131 were injured," said Serhii Cherevatyi.

He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one infantry fighting vehicle of the invaders, seven guns, two MSTA self-propelled howitzers, five D-30 howitzers, two anti-tank missile systems, an Orlan-10 drone and five field stores with ammunition.

The spokesman was also asked to comment on information about the exit of Wagnerites from Bakhmut.

"We accurately state the decrease in attacks and, perhaps, this is due to their regrouping. For sure, we have inflicted very powerful losses on them and they need it. How much this will happen, what units and in what volumes - I think that we need a little time to verify this information," Cherevatyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the mercenaries under his control began to leave Bakhmut, units of the Russian occupation army enter the place of mercenaries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that in the suburbs of Bakhmut, the Russian army replaced Wagner, and Wagnerites remain in the town itself.