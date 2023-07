List of persons subject to mobilization increased from today. Who can now be mobilized

Today, the law on expanding the list of persons to be mobilized came into force.

This is stated in the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From today, persons the wife (husband), parents or parents of the wife (husband) of whom are persons with a disability of 1 or 2 groups will be subject to mobilization, provided that they have other able-bodied persons who are required by law to maintain them.

By this time, the legislation said that persons who have a wife (husband), parents or parents of the wife (husband) with a disability of 1 or 2 groups are exempted from mobilization.

Initially, the bill concerned the return of military surcharges, in particular, to conscripts and cadets.

By the second reading, Hanna Skorokhod, a Member of Parliament from the For the Future group, made an amendment to expand the list of persons subject to mobilization, which the National Security Committee took into account and the corresponding norm was included in the text of the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on expanding the list of persons to be mobilized.