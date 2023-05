The Verkhovna Rada has exempted from service the military, whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.

291 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 8009 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces the right for military personnel to be discharged from military service during martial law, if that their close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or brother or sister were killed or went missing during the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter Russia's armed aggression in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, as well as during ensuring national security and defense, repulse and deter armed aggression against Ukraine during martial law.

Earlier, the Rada exempted from mobilization those who lost close relatives in the war, but this did not concern the dismissal of the military from service.

The explanatory note states that the adoption of this bill will contribute to the restoration of the principle of justice, because it is proposed to similarly take into account the interests of military personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, 2022, the Rada exempted from mobilization people whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.