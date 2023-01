New Wave Of Mobilization Will Affect Occupied Territories Of South Of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russia plans to start a new wave of mobilization in early 2023, which will also affect residents of the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Center for National Resistance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Center for National Resistance notes that despite the statements of the top leadership, the enemy does not stop "partial mobilization," which is actually large-scale and has no exceptions.

"In early 2023, the enemy plans a new wave, and it will concern residents of the temporarily occupied south," the report said.

Currently, according to the Center for National Resistance, propagandists are preparing a foundation for closing the borders of Russia and isolating the country.

At the same time, mobilization measures will be strengthened.

They plan to enlist in the Russian army Russian passport holders in the temporarily occupied territories, since they will not do any exceptions for the "new regions of the Russian Federation" in the Kremlin.

The Center for National Resistance calls on residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to ignore the passport issuance of the enemy and immediately leave the region so as not to become a resource for the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders force public sector workers in the temporarily occupied territories to receive Russian passports.