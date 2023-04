Kremlin Wants To Mobilize 400,000 Russians For War Against Ukraine - The Washington Post

During 2023, Moscow wants to recruit another 400,000 troops for the war against Ukraine, this decision of the Russian Defense Ministry was supported by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It is reported by The Washington Post.

“Russian officials are scrambling to enlist hundreds of thousands more troops for the war in Ukraine without angering the general public, but recruitment plans being pushed by military leaders are raising alarm among other government officials worried about an increasingly critical labor shortage in the civilian workforce, according to classified U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Washington Post,” the publication states.

According to secret U.S. intelligence documents, in mid-February 2023, Putin supported the proposal of the Russian military leadership to "quietly" recruit an additional 400,000 troops for the war against Ukraine.

According to intelligence, the Russian group in Ukraine lacks 50,000 troops on the battlefield and 40,000 in reserve.

300,000 of them are planned to be left in reserve, the rest - to be thrown in the war against Ukraine, forming new units or replenishing those that are understaffed.

The proposal was opposed by officials of the economic bloc of the Russian government. They are worried about potential effects on the civilian workforce.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier informed, on March 15, Russian media reported that from April 1, a large-scale campaign should start in Russia to attract contract soldiers to the army. In total, it is planned to recruit about 400,000 people.

Later it became known that in at least 40 regions of Russia military registration and enlistment offices began to massively distribute summons allegedly to verify information about men.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported a net increase in the number of armed forces of the Russian Federation last year by about 400,000 people. According to the agency, the Kremlin plans to recruit another 400,000 people this year as Putin prepares for a long war.