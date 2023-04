Russia plans to introduce electronic summons. The ruling regime of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is also preparing to ban men from traveling outside the country before appearing at the military registration and enlistment office. This is evidenced by data on the website of the Russian State Duma.

Russian parliamentarians prepared amendments to the legislation on military accounting. In particular, these changes prohibit travel abroad from the moment of presentation of the summons until appearing at the military registration and enlistment office.

The State Duma also wants the summons to be handed to the conscript not only personally, but also by letter or by electronic communication on the Russian state portal Gosuslugi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, Russian media reported that from April 1, a large-scale campaign should start in Russia to attract contract soldiers to the army. In total, it is planned to recruit about 400,000 people.

Later it became known that in at least 40 regions of Russia military registration and enlistment offices began to massively distribute summons allegedly to verify information about men.